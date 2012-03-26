TOKYO, March 26 Honda Motor Co said it
had resumed car production in Thailand on Monday after a near
six-month suspension since unprecedented floods inundated its
factory in Ayutthaya in early October.
The restart is in line with plans projected in late January,
when Japan's No.3 automaker said production in Thailand would be
running at full speed from April, when other affected Asian
production would also return to normal.
Honda had said then that disruptions from the Thai floods
would cost it production of 260,000 vehicles globally in the
business year ending this month.
Honda was hit the worst by the disaster, with the only car
factory to be flooded. Rivals such as Toyota Motor Corp
and Nissan Motor Co normalised production by the end of
2011 as they found alternative sources for parts outside the
disrupted supply chain.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)