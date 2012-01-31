BANGKOK Jan 31 Thai unit of Honda Motor Co :

* Expects production at its Ayutthaya assembly plant to resume by the end of March 2012, with the delivery of new cars from the plant to customers starting in April, the company said in a statement

* The company has imported Honda Jazz and Accord models from Japan to replace production from the Ayutthaya assembly plant. These vehicles will be delivered to customers from the end of February, it said

* The production of parts for export to Honda's plants in other ASEAN countries will also resume, it said, expecting these plants, which suspended production due to a shortage of parts caused by the flooding, to be back to normal in April

* Honda scrapped 1,055 cars that were damaged by the flood. The program, which kicked off on Dec. 27, is on schedule to be completed by Feb. 25

* In October 2011, the Honda automobile plant, under the management of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co Ltd, had to temporarily suspended production at facilities in Rojana Industrial Park Pcl

(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)