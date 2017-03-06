March 6 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on
Monday it had invested nearly $150 million in two U.S. plants
for making 10-speed automatic transmission for front-wheel-drive
vehicles.
The investment includes $100 million for a new assembly line
and production modifications at Honda Precision Parts of Georgia
LLC in Tallapoosa, Georgia, the Japanese automaker said. bit.ly/2mf9ny3
The company will invest $49 million in Honda Transmission
Mfg. of America Inc in Russells Point, Ohio to provide new
equipment and increased production capacity, Honda said.
"The new automatic transmission will go first into the 2018
Honda Odyssey," a Honda spokesman said, adding that other models
to get the transmission are yet to be revealed.
Ford Motor Co and Detroit rival General Motors Co
jointly developed a ten-speed automatic transmission that
has recently been introduced on several U.S. rear-wheel-drive
models, including the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck and the 2017
Chevrolet Camaro sports car.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall
in Detroit; Editing by Anil D'Silva)