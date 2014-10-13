Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
DETROIT Oct 13 Honda Motor Co said Monday it is recalling 43,000 Acura luxury models in the United States to fix faulty seat belts.
Honda said front seat belts may not release from the retracted position in very low temperatures below 0 degrees Fahrenheit (-17.7 Celsius).
Affected models include the 2014 Acura RLX sedan and 2014-2015 Acura MDX crossover, the company said.
Honda said it has no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit Editing by W Simon)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.