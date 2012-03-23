March 23 Honda Motor Co Ltd is
recalling 1,316 CR-V sport utility vehicles in the United States
for a potential welding problem that could lead to impaired
vehicle handling, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.
Honda said in a statement that an improper welding process
used when manufacturing the right front lower control arm on the
SUVs from model year 2006 might allow the part to break at the
weld. Vehicle handling could be affected in that case,
increasing the risk of a crash.
No crashes or injuries have been reported related to this
issue, Honda said.
Honda said it would notify owners of the recall by mail
beginning in mid-April, but it also is encouraging them to take
their vehicles to dealers for inspection and possible
replacement of the control arm before then.