(Corrects typographical error in second paragraph)
TOKYO Oct 5 Japan's Honda Motor Co and
Yamaha Motor Co said they would hold a joint news
conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Wednesday concerning their
motorcycle businesses.
The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that the two
companies - fierce rivals in the global motorcycle business -
would join forces in the production and development of
two-wheelers as a sharp decline in their home market takes a
toll.
Yamaha will shift its production in Taiwan of 50cc scooters
sold in Japan to Honda's Kumamoto factory in southern Japan, the
Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)