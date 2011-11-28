Nov 28 Honda Motor Co said all of
its North American plants will resume normal production by the
start of next month, following improvement in overall parts
supply, which was hit by the Thailand floods.
Production at the company's plants in Canada and the United
States was disrupted following Thailand's worst floods in 50
years that led to shortage of parts from flood-hit Thai
suppliers.
Honda, known for its popular Civic and Accord models, was
the hardest hit of the Japanese car firms.
The company said the severe flooding in Thailand continues
to have some impact to its parts supply, but it has been working
closely with its suppliers to fully re-establish the flow of
parts for products made in North America.
Honda had to shut its assembly plant in the central province
of Ayutthaya, closing down 4.7 percent of its global output.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)