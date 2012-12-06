Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Dec 6 Honda Canada Finance Inc. on Thursday sold C$400 million ($404 million) of five-year senior unsecured notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The issue is a private placement.
The 2.275 percent notes, due Dec. 11, 2017, were priced at par to yield 102.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Royal Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.