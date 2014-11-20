DETROIT Nov 20 Honda Motor Co Ltd :
* Honda motor co N. American VP Rick Schostek in
perpared testimony
for senate hearing says company is continuing to work with
Takata to increase
availability of parts to repair air bags
* Exec says Takata advised it a Honda model involved in 2004
air bag rupture
incident had 'distinctly different characteristics compared
to ruptures that
led to the first recall'
* Exec to tell Senate panel consumer safety could be improved
if U.S. states
declined to grant vehicle registrations unless a recalled
model is repaired,
if parts are available
* Exec to tell Senate panel company expresses "our deepest and
heartfelt
sympathies" to victims and their families affected by the
problem with
ruptured air bag inflators
* Exec to tell Senate panel that company offers "sincere
apologies to the
families of those who have died," injured or otherwise
inconvenienced by
problems with Takata air bags in Honda vehicles