Nov 23 Japan's Honda Motor Co
will ramp up production of sports utility vehicles (SUV) in
North America and reduce export to the region to offset the
impact of strong yen on its earnings, the Nikkei said.
Honda will invest $300 million in its Alabama facility in
the United States to raise the output capacity to 340,000 units
from 300,000, the business daily said.
The extra capacity at the Alabama plant will be used to make
Acura MDX SUVs, which are made by the Canadian plant at present,
the paper said.
The Canadian facility will start making CR-V SUV in 2012 and
take over from Honda's Sayama plant in Japan as part of a shift,
the daily said.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)