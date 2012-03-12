March 13 Honda Motor Co plans to build a factory in Indonesia to boost its motorcycle production capacity by a fourth by autumn 2013, the Nikkei reported.

The move will enable the company to churn out up to 5.3 million units a year in the world's third-largest motorcycle market, where it controls a majority share, the business daily said.

The new factory -- a joint venture with local automaker PT Astra International Tbk -- will cost almost 30 billion yen ($364.87 million), and will assemble the popular 125cc automatic transmission scooters, the daily reported.

Honda, which manufactured 15 million motorcycles around the world last year, aims to lift output to 20 million units in fiscal 2013 through increased production in Indonesia, India and elsewhere, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 82.2200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)