Sept 1 Honda Motor Co plans to form a
joint venture in Bangladesh as early as this year to produce
motorcycles, the Nikkei reported.
Honda used to sell motorcycles in Bangladesh through Indian
motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd. The Japanese
company canceled its tie-up with Hero in 2011, the daily
reported.
The venture, with a local business, will set up a low-cost
assembly facility with an annual sales target of 10,000 to
20,000 units, the business daily said.
The motorcycles will be built for the local market from
components shipped from India and Pakistan, the Nikkei reported.
Annual motorcycle sales in Bangladesh are about 100,000
units, the daily said.
