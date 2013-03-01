LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - The Republic of Honduras, rated B2/B+, has hired Barclays and Deutsche Bank to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond issue, the lead managers said on Friday.

Investor meetings will begin in London on March 4, then move to New York on March 5, Boston on March 6, and end in Los Angeles on March 7.

A 144A/Reg S transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Anil Mayre)