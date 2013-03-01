BRIEF-Gemini Investments Holdings says unit entered subscription agreement
* agreed to issue an unsecured perpetual bond in an aggregate principal amount of approximately hk$2,259.5 million
LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - The Republic of Honduras, rated B2/B+, has hired Barclays and Deutsche Bank to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond issue, the lead managers said on Friday.
Investor meetings will begin in London on March 4, then move to New York on March 5, Boston on March 6, and end in Los Angeles on March 7.
A 144A/Reg S transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Anil Mayre)
* agreed to issue an unsecured perpetual bond in an aggregate principal amount of approximately hk$2,259.5 million
DALLAS, May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive said on Wednesday the company would reconsider how it communicates the risks its faces from climate change after shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency.