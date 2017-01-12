NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Honduras, rated B2/B+, launched a US$700m 2027 bond at 6.25% ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, according to one of the leads on the deal.

The final yield comes at the tight end of guidance of 6.375% (+/- 1/8), and well inside initial price thoughts of mid to high 6%s.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are acting as leads on the deal. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)