TEGUCIGALPA At least 11 people were killed and over 45 injured in western Honduras on Friday when a bus ran off the road and crashed into a ravine, a government official said.

The bus, which landed with its wheels up, was carrying 60 members of a Jehovah's Witness church who were traveling from the northern city of Choloma.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which occurred near the town of San Juan de Opoa about 124 miles (200 kilometers) west of the capital city of Tegucigalpa.

