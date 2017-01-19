TEGUCIGALPA Jan 18 Honduras' economy will grow
between 3.7 and 3.8 percent in 2017 after expanding by 3.6
percent in 2016, the country's central bank head said on
Wednesday, adding that certain policies implemented by U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump could cause growth to fall by one
percentage point.
Manuel Bautista, president of the Honduran central bank,
told Reuters in an interview that "in the worst-case scenario,"
moves to halt remittances or deport immigrants could lead the
country's economy to grow by 2.7 percent.
"This growth is partly threatened by the uncertainty
generated by Donald Trump taking office," Bautista said. "The
impact that he could have on Honduras could be seen more clearly
by remittances, rather than business and commerce."
During the U.S. presidential campaign, Trump threatened to
block remittances from immigrants living illegally in the United
States.
Bautista also said that he expects inflation in Honduras to
accelerate to around 4.5 percent in 2017, up from 3.3 percent
last year.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia, Writing by Natalie Schachar;
Editing by Sandra Maler)