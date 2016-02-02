(Adds detail on prices)
TEGUCIGALPA Feb 1 Coffee exports from Honduras
rose 1.9 percent in January compared to the same month last
year, national coffee institute IHCAFE said on Monday, despite a
new report of smuggling large quantities of beans to both
Guatemala and Mexico.
Coffee shipments from Honduras, Central America's biggest
producer, totaled 535,628 60-kg bags in January.
That compared with 525,670 bags in the year-earlier period.
The country's coffee exporters association, ADECAFEH,
estimated on Monday that some 345,000 bags during the current
2015/2016 harvesting season have already been illegally smuggled
to Guatemala and for the first time, Mexico.
ADECAFEH head Miguel Pon said that Guatemalan buyers have
come into Honduras and purchased local beans, paying between 10
to 15 percent higher than the prevailing price in the domestic
market.
He said that if the trend continues through the end of the
season, the smuggled beans could total nearly 767,000 bags and
cost the poor Central American nation $120 million in
dollar-denominated export revenue.
"The (smuggled) coffee is going to Guatemala and Mexico
where it's being consumed internally as well as exported due to
falling production in both countries," said Pon.
He added that Honduran coffee output continues to rise.
During the first four months of the current 2015/2016
season, Honduras shipped 958,678 bags, up 2.1 percent compared
with the same four-month period during the previous 2014/2015
season.
Honduras expects to export about 5.52 million bags during
the 2015/2016 harvest, which would mark a 10 percent increase
compared to shipments during the previous cycle.
The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which
together produce about a fifth of the world's arabica beans,
runs from October through September.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Sandra Maler)