MANAGUA Nov 26 Nicaraguan President Daniel
Ortega said on Monday his country's ships already were
exercising sovereignty over resource-rich Caribbean waters
claimed by Colombia but granted to the Central American nation
by an international court last week.
Ortega, however, added that he had been in touch with
Colombia about implementing the International Court of Justice's
(ICJ) ruling, which grants disputed islands to Colombia while
offering rights to fishing and oil-rich waters to Nicaragua.
"At midnight on Sunday our ships sailed, they sailed to the
recovered area, and by now they have established sovereignty in
that whole territory," Ortega said in a message on television
and radio.
The court ruled last Monday that the territorial waters
extending out from the seven islets, which are nearer
Nicaragua's coast than Colombia's, should not cut into
Nicaragua's continental shelf. The ruling reduced the expanse of
ocean belonging to Colombia.
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who partially
rejected the judge's decision, ordered the Colombian navy to
remain in the area granted to Managua until the ICJ has ruled on
an appeal that Santos said he would bring before the court.
In 2007, the court, which is based in The Hague, ruled in a
long-running dispute between the two countries that the three
larger islands of San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina
belonged to Colombia.
The ruling last week related to seven other islets and the
associated offshore rights surrounding them. The three larger
islands have been controlled by Colombia since Nicaragua ceded
them in a 1928 treaty.
(Reporting By Ivan Castro; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing
by Paul Simao)