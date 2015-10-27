TEGUCIGALPA Oct 27 A daily newspaper belonging to a wealthy, politically connected Honduran family accused by the United States of laundering drug money said it would close on Tuesday due to a lack of money.

El Tiempo, one of Honduras' four national dailies, is controlled by the family of 80-year-old banker and politician Jaime Rosenthal, which U.S. federal prosecutors last month said had spent years moving illicit funds through U.S. accounts.

"This newspaper finds itself in the painful position of having to indefinitely suspend its daily delivery to a public that for 45 years, has favored us with its attention and loyalty," El Tiempo in a front-page editorial.

Earlier this month, Jaime's nephew. Yankel Rosenthal, president of soccer Club Deportivo Marathon, and until June a minister of investment in the government of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, was arrested in Miami.

A few days later, Jaime, his son Yani, Yankel and lawyer Andres Acosta Garcia, were charged with engineering a decade-long scheme to launder drug trafficking and foreign bribery proceeds through U.S. accounts.

The Rosenthal family has denied the charges.

El Tiempo shut up shop after the Honduran banking regulator CNBS liquidated Banco Continental, and seized the assets of 20 subsidiaries of Grupo Continental, the conglomerate controlled by the Rosenthal family. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by W Simon)