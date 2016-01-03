TEGUCIGALPA Jan 2 The United States has
requested the extradition of Jaime Rosenthal, the 80-year-old
Honduran banker and politician accused of participating in a
scheme that moved illicit funds through U.S. accounts, Honduras'
foreign minister said on Saturday.
Foreign Minister Arturo Corrales told reporters that the
U.S. extradition request was received before Christmas, and it
will now be up to the Honduran courts to decide whether to grant
it.
The Rosenthal family, one of Honduras' wealthiest and most
politically connected families, were accused last year of using
their Grupo Continental conglomerate to run what a senior U.S.
Department of the Treasury official called one of Central
America's most significant money laundering networks.
In October, Jaime's nephew, Yankel Rosenthal, president of
soccer Club Deportivo Marathon and until last June a minister of
investment in the government of Honduran President Juan Orlando
Hernandez, was arrested on money laundering charges in Miami.
Jaime, his son Yani, Yankel and lawyer Andres Acosta Garcia,
have all been charged with engineering the decade-long scheme
that allegedly laundered drug trafficking and foreign bribery
proceeds through U.S. bank accounts.
The Rosenthal family has denied the charges.
