TORONTO, March 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Honduras
must do more to protect land rights activists, campaign groups
said, after the killing of an award-winning indigenous
environmentalist on Thursday.
Berta Caceres, winner of the 2015 Goldman Environmental
Prize, was shot dead by two men at her home, Honduran security
minister Julian Pacheco said,condemning the attack.
One person, a security guard at the house, was detained in
connection with the killing in La Esperanza,112 miles (180
kilometers) west of the capital Tegucigalpa, Pacheco told local
media.
Threats against Caceres and other activists had increased
after protests against the construction of the $50 million Agua
Zarca dam that threatened to displace hundreds of Indians.
Caceres, a 43-year-old teacher, had been granted emergency
protection measures by the Inter-American Commission for Human
Rights, but she had said the Honduran government was not
implementing the procedures.
"The Honduran state must act immediately to find Berta's
killers and protect her family and colleagues," Billy Kyte, a
campaigner with Global Witness said in a statement.
"Indigenous people are being killed in alarming numbers
simply for defending rights to their land."
With at least 101 activists murdered since 2010, Honduras is
the world's most dangerous country to be a land rights or
environmental campaigner, Global Witness said.
The Central American country of 8.5 million people has seen
a surge in large resource projects including dams, mines and
agricultural plantations, and this growth is linked to killings
of activists, campaigners said.
Of all the land rights activists murdered worldwide, nearly
three-quarters of the deaths were in Central and South America,
Global Witness reported in 2014, with indigenous people
disproportionately targeted.
Pacheco told reporters a special team of criminal
investigators had been dispatched from Tegucigalpa as part of
the investigation into Caceres' death.
U.S. ambassador to Honduras James Nealon took to twitter to
offer American assistance and resources to "help bring these
criminals to justice" for the "abhorrent crime against
indigenous leader Berta Caceres".
