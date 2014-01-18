TEGUCIGALPA Jan 17 Honduran lawmakers on Friday
approved legislation allowing the government to shoot down
planes suspected of trafficking illegal drugs through the poor
nation that has been hit by deepening gang violence.
The legislation authorizes progressive use of force to make
unidentified aircraft land. Only the country's defense minister
can order that a plane be shot down, the legislation said.
Most of the cocaine destined for the United States moves
though Honduras, where Mexican drug gangs have moved in as they
take increasing control over the drug trade from Colombian
traffickers.
The Honduran military shot down two small planes in 2012
that were suspected of carrying drugs. The incident pushed the
United States to suspend anti-drug radar support to Honduran
authorities for about three months.
Conservative Juan Hernandez was elected president last
November after promising a tough militarized response to drug
gang violence that has driven Honduras' murder rate to the
world's highest.
Honduras has said it will buy three radar systems from
Israel that it can use to track planes suspected of carrying
illegal drugs.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Ken Wills)