WASHINGTON Aug 20 The United States on
Wednesday imposed sanctions on a Honduran group it alleges is
responsible for smuggling tens of thousands of kilograms of
cocaine each month into the United States.
The U.S. Treasury Department said the group, called Los
Valles, is one of the most prolific drug trafficking
organizations in Central America. The Treasury also targeted
four businesses it said the gang used to launder drug proceeds,
including three coffee production companies and a cattle and
milk firm.
The sanctions freeze any assets the group, its businesses
and several of its high-profile members may hold in the United
States, and prohibits U.S. residents and firms from dealing with
them.
Honduras's new government has also stepped up its battle
against organized crime and earlier this week seized more than
50 properties belonging to the Valle family, which runs the
gang.
Most of the raids took place near the Guatemalan border,
where drug traffickers are suspected of moving tons of cocaine
on its way from South America to the United States.
"(Treasury) stands with the Honduran authorities to combat
the drug trafficking threat and protect the U.S. financial
system from their illicit proceeds," Adam Szubin, director of
Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a
statement.
Since taking office in January, Honduras President Juan
Orlando Hernandez has increased the use of the military to fight
drug traffickers, who are blamed for spreading brutal violence
in the country with the world's highest murder rate.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Dan Grebler)