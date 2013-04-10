(Adds details on location of the quake)

TEGUCIGALPA, April 10 An earthquake shook the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa on Wednesday, causing alarm, though there were no initial reports of damage in the Central American country.

The U.S. Geological survey said that the 5.5 magnitude quake struck 160 km (99 miles) north of Tegucigalpa, 7 km (4 miles) from the northern town of San Juan Pueblo.

A spokesman for emergency services in Honduras said there were no immediate reports of damage. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Sandra Maler)