BRIEF-Fiera Capital reports appointments in management team
* Fiera Capital - announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital
(Adds details on location of the quake)
TEGUCIGALPA, April 10 An earthquake shook the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa on Wednesday, causing alarm, though there were no initial reports of damage in the Central American country.
The U.S. Geological survey said that the 5.5 magnitude quake struck 160 km (99 miles) north of Tegucigalpa, 7 km (4 miles) from the northern town of San Juan Pueblo.
A spokesman for emergency services in Honduras said there were no immediate reports of damage. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Fiera Capital - announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital
May 31 Fitch Ratings Inc downgraded MetLife Inc.'s Brighthouse Financial Inc unit on Wednesday, citing a "deterioration in the company's projected capitalization metrics."