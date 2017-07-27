Honduras central bank raises 2017 economic growth forecast

TEGUCIGALPA, July 27 (Reuters) - The Honduran central bank on Thursday lifted its economic growth forecast for the country in 2017 to between 3.7 percent and 4.1 percent, based on improving private consumption and exports.

In January, the central bank said it expected growth of between 3.7 percent and 3.8 percent this year.

The central bank also forecast remittances from Hondurans living abroad would rise 7.8 percent to about $4.2 billion.

Inflation would likely close the year at approximately 4.0 percent, half a point less than previously forecast. (Reporting by Orfa Mejia; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)