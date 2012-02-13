TEGUCIGALPA Feb 13 Honduras' finance
minister resigned on Monday after the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) said the country did not reach its deficit and
monetary targets for 2011, as the country negotiates a new
agreement with the fund.
President Porfirio Lobo accepted the resignation of William
Chong Wong who had served as finance minister since the
beginning of his administration in January 2010.
The minister's resignation comes at a time when Honduras is
negotiating a new 18-month stand-by agreement with the IMF to
replace the current one expiring in March.
In a statement last week after concluding a mission to
Honduras, the IMF said some structural reform targets set by a
2010 agreement had not been met.
"The mission confirmed that the target deficit of the
combined public sector was achieved, but noted that the deficit
of the central government was higher than expected," the
statement said.
"In addition, the mission observed that the monetary targets
under the program (net international reserves and central bank
domestic assets) were not met," the IMF added.
Honduras is the third poorest country in the hemisphere,
following Haiti and Nicaragua. It currently faces insufficient
growth and a fiscal deficit covered partly by international aid
and internal debt, which has worsened the country's finances.
The president will announce Chong Wong's replacement on
Wednesday, government spokesman Miguel Bonilla said.
Separately on Monday, Lobo accepted the resignation of the
commerce minister Francisco Zelaya after his alleged involvement
in an improper rice import deal.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Isabella Cota;
Editing by Diane Craft)