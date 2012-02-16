Forensic technicians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag with a dead inmate outside the jail in in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Inmates help each other after a fire broke out in the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

An inmate reacts while standing next to another inmate and a police officer outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured inmate is escorted by a policeman outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

COMAYAGUA, Honduras Survivors of a Honduran jailhouse fire that killed more than 350 inmates accused prison guards of leaving prisoners to die trapped inside their cells and even firing on others when they tried to escape.

As torched bodies were pulled out of the prison complex on Thursday, relatives of victims, survivors and experts said massive overcrowding, guards' negligence and a failed justice system were to blame for the disaster, which killed many inmates who had not even been convicted.

Unable to escape the inferno that tore through Comayagua National Penitentiary on Tuesday night, prisoners died screaming in vain to be let out of their cells.

Rosendo Sanchez, a convicted murderer serving a 10-year sentence, awoke as the blaze started. He escaped his building and says he saw guards firing at other inmates trying to escape.

"It was hell here, seeing your friends, people you have known well burn alive," he said, noting that the fire brigade did not come into the prison for more than half an hour.

The local government said the fire - one of the worst prison blazes in history - was apparently started by an inmate but some victims' relatives said the government had been grossly negligent or had even planned the blaze.

Some of the 850 or so inmates of the overcrowded jail managed to force their way to safety through the tin roofs of the prison, a dark maze-like structure with narrow open-air hallways lined with white and blue brick walls.

But 359 of the prisoners never found their way out, according to the attorney general's office.

Claudio Saenz, a social worker who has been visiting the jail for 10 years, said the dead included people who were not even given a proper trial.

"Many were not convicted and have been here two or three years and they were not able to be released because the Honduran justice system is really slow," he said.

PEELING ORANGES

Outside the prison, Iris Molina pleaded desperately with a guard for news of her son Milton, a 28-year-old inmate who she had not heard of since the blaze.

"I just want information but I can't get any," she said, tears rolling down her cheeks onto her pink blouse. "I was here yesterday with my daughter and everyone was angry. I'm not angry, I just want to know what happened to my son."

Condemnation of the prison authorities spread as far as the local fire brigade chief, who said they had stopped his crews from entering the burning prison for half an hour.

"These people in the prisons have their protocols, and while these are going on, they don't let anybody in," J aime Omar Silva told the El Tiempo newspaper.

Throughout the night, groups of police and soldiers dragged out the charred remains of convicts in black body bags, hurling them onto a pile outside, and landing with heavy thuds.

"The corpses are charred and some of them are stuck on top of each other," said Johnny Ordenez, a Honduran soldier lugging the dead. "You have to peel them apart like an orange."

Honduras is the most murderous country on the planet, ravaged by violent street gangs, rampant police corruption, dysfunctional courts and drug trafficking cartels.

Inside the gutted prison complex, the smell of charred flesh hung heavily in the air on Wednesday night.

One scorched cadaver lay face down on the floor, both legs pulled up close to the fetal position, with its arm outstretched into the corner of the cell. Two police and a soldier arrived to drag it away, to place it in the heap of bodies.

Around a third of the prison was destroyed by the flames. Some inmates were rushed to the hospital with serious burns but those who survived slept in the undamaged cell blocks.

IMPOSSIBLE TO IDENTIFY

On Thursday morning , a few remaining bereaved family members lingered around the prison trying to get information .

Loaded up onto trailers, the dead were sent to a morgue in Tegucigalpa, where around 200 relatives set up tents to prepare for a long wait.

"In some cases it will be impossible to identify them because they are completely burned," said an official at the attorney general's office, Danelia Ferrera .

Forensic experts asked family members to identify any distinguishing characteristics of their next of kin, like tattoos or birthmarks, in the hopes of speeding up the process.

Officials now say they have pulled 355 bodies from the jail where the 852 prisoners were housed - packed way over capacity.

The provincial governor said the blaze was apparently caused by a prisoner lighting his mattress. It was not clear why the inmate would have started the fire.

Racked by gang violence, drug cartels and poverty, Honduras has struggled to maintain law and order since a coup in 2009 divided the already troubled Central American nation.

At more than 80 homicides per 100,000 people in 2009, Honduras' murder rate is 16 times that of the United States, according to a U.N. study.

The degree of slaughter in Comayagua has thrown the country's problems into sharp relief, said Dana Frank, an expert on Honduras at the University of California, Santa Cruz. "We're talking about a total breakdown of the state."

(Additional reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Kieran Murray)