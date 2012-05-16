By Gustavo Palencia
| TEGUCIGALPA
TEGUCIGALPA May 16 A prominent Honduran radio
journalist was killed by drug gangs in retaliation for a
government crackdown on cartels, the country's security minister
said on Wednesday.
Alfredo Villatoro, a well-known media personality, was found
shot in the head on Tuesday a week after being kidnapped, the
latest attack on the media in the violent Central American
nation.
The attack on Villatoro comes as police have stepped up
arrests of traffickers and prosecutors have pushed for
extraditions
"(Drug gangs) are trying to frighten Honduran society," said
Security Minister Pompeyo Bonilla in a statement to a local
television station.
Honduras has the world's highest murder rate - more than 80
homicides per 100,000 inhabitants last year - as the isthmus
nation is increasingly used as a transit route for cocaine
moving from South America to the United States.
Villatoro was a director of HRN radio, one of the oldest
broadcast stations in the country. He is the second reporter
killed this month after journalist and gay-rights activist
Erick Martinez was murdered last week.
Four other broadcast journalists were murdered last year,
according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Last month, gunmen fired at the home and car of two
television reporters, though no one was killed.
"We believe this is a message from organized crime. The
government must take responsibility and stop this killing
spree," Carlos Ortiz, president of the Honduran Press
Association said.
Mexican drug cartels have become more active in Central
America in recent years and are blamed for much of the violence.
Lawmakers last year approved legislation that allows the
extradition of suspected criminals wanted abroad, particularly
in the United States.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia, Writing by Patrick Rucker;
Editing by Jackie Frank)