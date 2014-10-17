By Gustavo Palencia
| TEGUCIGALPA
TEGUCIGALPA Oct 17 Honduras bought two combat
planes from Brazil's Embraer and received donated military
aircraft worth $36 million from Taiwan, part of the Central
American country's efforts to step up its fight against drug
traffickers, a senior military official said on Friday.
Honduras's air defenses will be boosted by the acquisition
of two Brazilian Super Tucano turboprop planes, Gen. Fredy Diaz
told reporters, without disclosing the cost.
He also announced that an Embraer Legacy 600 jet, which will
mostly be used to transport President Juan Hernandez and other
dignitaries, and four U.S.-made UH-1H helicopters had been
donated from Taiwan at a combined value of about $36 million.
Hernandez, who took office in January, has pledged to crack
down on drug crime that has blighted Honduras with the world's
highest murder rate of 90.4 homicides per 100,000 people,
according to the United Nations.
The Honduran Congress has given the green light to the air
force to shoot down planes suspected of transporting drugs while
traveling over Honduran airspace.
The United States had shared radar information with Honduras
for tracking South American drug flights landing in the country,
but suspended the agreement after the new law was approved.
Hernandez negotiated the Embraer deal while in Brazil over
the summer, U.S. and Honduran officials say.
The meetings, which coincided with the Honduran national
side's appearance in the soccer World Cup, received criticism
after Hernandez was absent from a regional meeting with U.S.
Vice President Joe Biden to tackle a surge in Central American
child migrants heading to the United States.
Drug-related violence in Honduras has increased in recent
years since Mexico's drug cartels expanded into the country,
enlisting street gangs and using the country's Caribbean coast
to transport South American cocaine to the United States.
Embraer is the world's third largest commercial
planemaker.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia, writing by David Alire Garcia;
editing by Gabriel Stargardter and Grant McCool)