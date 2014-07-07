By Jorge Cabrera
| SAN JUAN ARRIBA, Honduras, July 7
on Monday gave up their search for eight missing miners trapped
by a landslide at an illegal Honduran gold mine last week.
Eleven miners were initially trapped when the entrance to
the mine in San Juan Arriba was suddenly blocked off by the
landslide last Wednesday.
Rescuers freed three of the miners on Friday but held out
little hope for the other eight, despite slow-moving efforts
over the weekend to find them.
"The search and rescue operation has been definitively
suspended due to the danger of further landslides in the mine.
We can't risk more lives," said emergency services spokesman
Ulises Alvarado.
Emergency workers said they smelled foul odors coming from
the mine during a search on Friday.
Officials said the mine, about 70 miles (110 km) south of
the Central American nation's capital Tegucigalpa, had been
ordered to close a few months ago because it was unsafe.
The incident occurred in a drought-stricken region of
Honduras that was once a gold mining center for Spanish
colonists. The rise in gold prices in recent years had spurred
dozens of small mines to open in the area.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Tom Brown)