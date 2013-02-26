Feb 26 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said
it revised Honduras' credit outlook to negative from stable and
affirmed its B2 local and foreign currency government bond
ratings.
"The negative outlook reflects Moody's concerns about the
government's fiscal deterioration in 2012 and the low likelihood
of significant fiscal consolidation in 2013, given that it is an
election year," the rating agency said in a statement.
The agency also said "a deterioration in the economy's
external finances, including a widening current account deficit,
which remains only partially covered by" foreign direct
investment.