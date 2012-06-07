NEW YORK, June 7 Ratings agency Standard &
Poor's on Thursday upgraded the long-term sovereign credit
rating of Honduras to B-plus from B, noting the long-term focus
and reform implementation allowed by the more stable political
environment.
"The upgrade follows the government's ability to restore
good ties with external donors and reduce domestic political
tensions, thereby creating an environment for recent progress in
fiscal and pension reform and gradual exchange rate
flexibility," S&P noted in a statement.
Honduras expects its economy to expand by up to 4 percent in
2012, helped by higher coffee prices and textile exports to the
United States.
"Monetary and fiscal rigidities and shallow domestic capital
markets are credit constraints," S&P added.
The rating has a stable outlook, the rating agency said.
"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the
recently achieved political stability will be sustained through
the next election cycle," the statement read.
Honduras is the third poorest country in the hemisphere,
following Haiti and Nicaragua. It currently faces insufficient
growth and a fiscal deficit covered partly by international aid
and internal debt, which has worsened the country's finances.
The B-plus rating puts it one notch above Moody's Investors
Service, which has a stable outlook on the credit. Fitch Ratings
does not rate the credit.
Honduras is now tied with Mexico for a spot as the world's
No. 3 arabica coffee producer after Brazil and Colombia,
according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Honduras suffers from the highest murder rate per capita in
the world and has more than 13,000 inmates in prisons designed
for 8,000 people.