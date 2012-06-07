NEW YORK, June 7 Ratings agency Standard &
Poor's on Thursday upgraded the long-term sovereign credit
rating of Honduras to B-plus from B, noting the long-term focus
and reform implementation allowed by the more stable political
environment.
"The upgrade follows the government's ability to restore
good ties with external donors and reduce domestic political
tensions, thereby creating an environment for recent progress in
fiscal and pension reform and gradual exchange rate
flexibility," S&P noted in a statement.
The rating has a stable outlook, the rating agency said.
"Monetary and fiscal rigidities and shallow domestic capital
markets are credit constraints," S&P added.
Moody's Investors Service rates Honduras B2 with a stable
outlook.