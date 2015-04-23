Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez addresses the media next to his wife, Honduras' first lady, Ana Garcia after their arrival in Panama City April 9, 2015. Hernandez will be attending the VII Summit of the Americas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

TEGUCIGALPA The Supreme Court of Honduras on Thursday struck down a law that banned presidents from seeking a second term, paving the way for their re-election, a contentious issue at the heart of a coup six years ago.

The decision would allow President Juan Orlando Hernandez to extend his rule, a prospect that opposition parties say is being pushed by ruling National Party leaders.

The unanimous decision from the five-member court was applauded by former President Rafael Callejas, a 71-year-old member of the ruling party who has said he would like to run again.

The fight over presidential reelection led to a bitter political stand-off that ended in a coup against former President Manuel Zelaya in 2009.

Hernandez, who was elected in 2013, has not said whether or not he would like to seek a second four-year term in 2017.

