TEPIC, Mexico, March 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In
the heart of Honduras' notorious "Dry Corridor", the most
important harvest for farmer Daniel Cruz Castro is rainwater.
The construction of a reservoir and irrigation system means he
no longer worries the soil will become parched and the crops his
family depends on will shrivel.
Rainwater harvesting allows the 12 families in his farming
collective to grow crops throughout most of the year, and sell
more lucrative products such as watermelon and green beans on
the local market, he explained, boosting their incomes and
standards of living despite harsh droughts.
“For producers like ourselves, this reservoir energises us,”
said Cruz, 46, by telephone from Moraicito, near Nacaome in
western Honduras.
“We’re happy, we’re content - there’s water, there’s life
and we have more security," said the father of two, as cockerels
squawked in the background.
His brother, like thousands of Hondurans each year, made the
perilous trek north to try his luck in the United States. He is
now back earning a living on the 8-hectare (20-acre) collective
farm and has no intention of migrating again, said Cruz.
The Honduran government is planning to build hundreds of
rainwater harvesting systems each year.
These capture and store the rain that falls during the wet
season in reservoirs, which are usually linked to drip
irrigation systems that allow farmers to harvest up to three
crops instead of one, easing poverty and chronic food
insecurity.
Improving prospects for rural communities, particularly in
the Dry Corridor, where many subsistence farmers struggle to
produce food through consecutive years of drought, may also help
stem the flow of migrants from Honduras, one of the world’s most
dangerous countries where a third of people live on less than a
dollar a day.
To maximise the benefit of the downpours captured in the
rainy season, the reservoirs need to be teamed with drip
irrigation and technical programmes, alongside tree planting
projects to protect watersheds, said Milton Funes, technical
director for Global Communities, who helped develop rainwater
harvesting systems in Honduras, including in Moraicito.
“The rain cycles are so hectic... so this is kind of opening
the tap whenever there’s no water coming from the sky,” he said.
GREEN WATER
Funes expects an upcoming randomised control trial on water
harvesting projects to show that increased production leads to
healthier, more educated communities that are better prepared
for climate change and less likely to lose people to “an
American dream up north”.
Rainwater harvesting projects are enabling small-scale
farmers to branch out from their traditional maize and beans to
grow fruit and vegetables they can sell, according to the
Secretariat of Agriculture and Livestock (SAG) in Honduras.
It is working with U.S. development agency USAID on the
scheme, and taking technical advice on reservoir building from
the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“They’re moving away from a traditional system of sowing
maize in May and June... they’re diversifying production (and)
these products are more lucrative and give a better return,”
said Juan Carlos Colindres, irrigation director at SAG.
One hectare integrated with irrigation provides permanent
work for five people, he added, estimating that a 40,000
cubic-metre reservoir costs around $15,000 to build.
To speed up the reservoir roll-out safely, Honduran
technicians are using a geographic information system-based
technology called AGRI to analyse topography and determine the
best places to capture rainfall and run-off, instead of spending
weeks walking around to scout locations.
“Conventionally people just take water from streams - what
we call blue water," said Marcela Quintero, ecosystems theme
leader at the International Center for Tropical Agriculture
(CIAT) in Colombia, which developed AGRI.
"They don’t take advantage of the green water that falls
through precipitation; they haven’t captured and stored it for
the season when they need it most,” she said.
GIANT BAGS
To cut the cost and expertise needed to build reservoirs,
one project in Honduras is trialling rainwater capture using
giant geomembrane bags that come with a $1,000 price tag and can
be easily transported to rural areas where they store up to
25,000 litres and link to irrigation systems.
“This technology increases their storage capacity and gives
them a source of water in times when they couldn’t have any
production at all,” said Fabiola Tábora Merlo, regional
coordinator for the Global Water Partnership, which is helping
pilot the project among vegetable farmers near Tegucigalpa. “It
increases their resilience to climate change.”
Experts say Honduras’ rainwater harvesting projects could be
exported to other countries with a similar climate, geography
and farming culture.
Global Communities’ Funes said the approach could ease
pressure to migrate by creating local economic opportunities,
while improving the environment and “creating consciousness
about the importance of water which is so much needed all over
the world”.
