Feb 5 Honest Co, an online shopping startup
co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, is working with Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley on an initial public
offering, Bloomberg reported.
The company was valued at about $1.7 billion based on a
funding round last year, Bloomberg said on Friday, citing people
familiar with the matter.(bloom.bg/1S5m3SV)
Honest Co primarily sells baby products, beauty products,
soaps and detergents.
The company raised about $100 million in August, its last
fundraising round according to regulatory filings. (1.usa.gov/1S5mpsz)
Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Honest Co and Morgan
Stanley were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)