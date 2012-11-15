Nov 15 Honeywell International Inc and Rockwell Collins Inc are expected to win major contracts to supply systems to Boeing Co for its updated 737 Max jetliner, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the decisions.

If successful in securing a contract, Honeywell will supply the jet's auxiliary power unit and the 737 Max's environmental and engine-bleed systems, while Rockwell Collins will supply the jet's avionics, the Journal said.

737 Max, an updated version of the single-aisle 737 jet, is expected to be delivered in late 2017 to Southwest Airlines Co , the Journal said.

"No announcement has been made on who will supply these items" on the 737 Max, Boeing spokeswoman Lauren Penning said in an email to the Journal. (ht tp://link.reuters.com/jyn93t)

The jet will employ a new model of engine, supplied by CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Co and Safran SA, the Journal reported.

Boeing had no immediate comment on the Journal report when contacted by Reuters. Honeywell International and Rockwell Collins could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.