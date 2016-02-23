(Corrects headline to add 'that over past year')
Feb 23 Honeywell International Inc :
* Comments on discussions with United Technologies
* "We do not see the regulatory process as a material
obstacle to a transaction"
* Confirms that over past year, has engaged in discussions
with United Technologies Corp regarding possible business
combination
* Combination would benefit customers and enhance ability to
offer a more comprehensive and compelling suite of technologies
* Says "value creation from a combination is significant,
including the benefits of $3.5 billion in annualized cost
synergies"
* A combined Honeywell and United Technologies would
maintain a strong investment grade rating"
