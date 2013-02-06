* BMW questions thoroughness of auto industry's methods
* SAE research group formed to examine Daimler's warnings
* Joins Daimler and Audi in exiting working group
* Honeywell and Dupont monopoly on combustible refrigerant
By Christiaan Hetzner
STUTTGART, Germany, Feb 6 German carmaker BMW
stepped down on Wednesday from its role in an
automotive industry research programme investigating the safety
of a potential new air conditioning refrigerant, disagreeing
with the test methods employed.
It joined Daimler and also Audi,
according to one source familiar with the matter, who quit the
group before it was due to issue its next report in the middle
of February. Final findings are scheduled to be published in the
second quarter of this year.
"Today we have ended our observer role in the working
group," a spokesman for BMW said on Wednesday, adding the
company is continuing its own internal research into the issue.
"We do not want to say the test results are wrong, but we
are not convinced the methods applied are sufficient to achieve
a definitive conclusion that guarantees our high safety
standards," he said.
Flammability tests by Daimler last year sparked new concerns
after years of research into the safety of the proposed new
refrigerant, dubbed HFO-1234yf, which European regulators want
to be adopted by carmakers to cut atmospheric emissions which
have the potential to cause global warming.
Daimler's initial doubts triggered the formation of the
latest working group last year, the Cooperative Research Program
(CRP) being conducted under the auspices of the international
Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), to further analyse the
safety of HFO-1234yf.
Daimler confirmed it has left the working group, while Audi
could not be reached for comment.
The production of the refrigerant, which Daimler said
releases a toxic gas when it burns, is being developed by
Honeywell and its partner DuPont and could lead
to a billion dollar monopoly starting in 2017 when a phase-out
of current refrigerants is complete.
The European Commission had no comment on Wednesday.
In December the research working group released a statement
saying that none of the 12 other carmakers involved apart from
Daimler "has provided information that would suggest a concern
for the safe use (of HFO-1234yf) in their vehicles."
Daimler decided late in September to recall all 1,300
Mercedes cars using HFO-1234yf after simulated frontal car
crashes repeatedly showed a leakage of the refrigerant-lubricant
mix in the A/C system could spontaneously ignite when the
surface of the turbocharged gasoline engine reached higher
operating temperatures.
The latest working group was then formed in November,
comprising Daimler and 12 other carmakers, including General
Motors, Fiat-Chrysler, Ford, Honda
, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover,
Mazda, PSA Peugeot Citroen, Renault
, Toyota BMW and Audi.