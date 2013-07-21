FRANKFURT, July 21 Honeywell International Inc
has dismissed safety concerns expressed by Daimler
that have led to the carmaker's refusal to use its
coolant, in a case that is pitting Daimler against EU
governments and threatening its sales.
Daimler has refused to use the coolant R1234yf, made by
Honeywell and Dupont, on the grounds it can emit toxic
hydrogen fluoride gas when it burns.
Instead, the carmaker is continuing to use an older
refrigerant called R134a, a potent global warming agent that was
banned throughout the European Union from the start of this
year.
"The tests that Daimler did were static and don't reflect
the course of a real accident," Honeywell European government
affairs manager Tim Vink told Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper.
Daimler's refusal to stop using R134a prompted France to
halt registrations of Mercedes A-Class, B-Class and SL cars
assembled after June, while EU governments agreed on July 17
steps should be taken to bring all vehicles within the rules.
Honeywell has said there is no significant risk from its
coolant and that it is the most cost-effective and
environmentally friendly alternative.
"We are asking ourselves why Daimler doesn't try to
constructively resolve the problem instead of going it alone in
refusing to use R1234yf," Vink told Handelsblatt, which released
its story in advance of publication in Monday's paper.
Honeywell said slight changes to the air conditioning system
could be made to allow the gas to escape quickly in the event of
an emergency, and that could resolve Daimler's concerns.
"It would cause only minimal costs per year, other
manufacturers who have already taken that step tell us," Vink
said.
While R1234yf is more expensive than 134a, which has been in
use for 25 years, it is better for the environment, he said.
"For us this is a purely Daimler phenomenon," Vink said.
Daimler decided not to use R1234yf after Germany said it
would allow it to continue using R134a. The European Commission
has given the German government until Aug. 20 to explain its
decision - the first step before possible EU infringement
proceedings.