BRUSSELS Dec 16 EU regulators are
investigating whether agreements between U.S. conglomerate
Honeywell International Inc. and U.S. chemicals company
DuPont related to a new refrigerant for car air
conditioning systems may have breached EU antitrust rules.
The European Commission said the investigation was prompted
by complaints, but did not identify the complainants.
"The Commission will investigate whether joint development,
licensing and production arrangements entered into between the
two companies in relation to these refrigerants restrict
competition on the markets," the EU executive, which acts as
competition regulator in the bloc, said in a statement.
"The Commission is also examining whether Honeywell engaged
in deceptive conduct during the evaluation of (the new
refrigerant) 1234yf between 2007 and 2009," it said.
It said complainants accused the company of not disclosing
its patents and patent applications while assessing the
refrigerant and then failed to grant licences on fair and
reasonable terms.
The new refrigerant is intended to replace an existing
product which does not comply with new EU environmental rules on
global warming.
Honeywell makes products ranging from cockpit electronics to
control systems for large buildings.