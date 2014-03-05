March 5 Honeywell International Inc on
Wednesday set a target of increasing overall company sales to
more than $50 billion by 2018 through organic growth and
acquisitions as it continues to expand profit margins.
The U.S. diversified manufacturer of aerospace parts and
climate control and security systems also said it expects
earnings to grow at a double-digit pace in percentage terms over
the next five years. Honeywell, which reported $39.1 billion in
sales in 2013, released the new five-year targets ahead of its
investor conference in New York.