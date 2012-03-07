March 7 Honeywell International Inc
held steady its 2012 sales financial forecast and said
first-quarter earnings are going to be towards the top end of
its previously predicted range.
The diversified U.S. manufacturer said on Wednesday it now
expects per-share profit of 96 cents to 98 cents for the first
quarter. It had earlier set a range of 93 to 98 cents, and
analysts have expected 98 cents.
The company, which makes products ranging from cockpit
electronics to climate-control systems for large buildings, also
kept steady its full-year forecast and its 2014 sales forecast,
which calls for $41 billion to $45 billion.
The Morris Township, New Jersey-based company has said that
strong demand for aircraft components would boost its fortunes
this year, offsetting declining demand for automation systems
used in large commercial buildings.