March 7 Honeywell International Inc
said first-quarter earnings would be toward the top end
of its previously expected range, and it reiterated its 2012
sales and earnings per share forecast.
Honeywell's sales in the United States this year are
slightly above the 2 to 4 percent growth it had expected, and
while its performance in China has been below expectations it is
steadily improving, Chief Financial Officer Dave Anderson told
investors on Wednesday.
The diversified U.S. manufacturer now expects
first quarter earnings per share of 96 cents to 98 cents.
It had earlier forecast a range of 93 to 98 cents. Analysts
expect 98 cents a share.
The company, which makes products ranging from cockpit
electronics to climate-control systems for large buildings,
maintained its 2012 full-year forecast and its 2014 sales
forecast.
Honeywell has projected sales of $37.8 billion to $38.9
billion in 2012 and earnings per share of $4.25 to $4.50, which
would represent growth of between 5 percent and 11 percent from
2011. It had projected sales of $41 billion to $45 billion for
2014. The company did not give a forecast for 2013.
Analysts, on average, expect earnings per share this year of
$4.44 and sales of $38.50 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company forecast "high-growth region" sales
increasing to $8 billion this year and $10 billion in 2014, from
$7.2 billion in 2011.
"China and India have been the principal engines of
this growth story," said Shane Tedjarti, chief executive and
president of high growth regions, adding that Honeywell sees
Russia, Brazil, Mexico and Turkey among its next top
international opportunities.
The company, based in Morris Township, New Jersey, has said
that strong demand for aircraft components would boost its
fortunes this year, offsetting declining demand for automation
systems used in large commercial buildings.
"Strategy stays consistent," focused on diverse products,
businesses and geographies, Chief Executive Officer David Cote
said in a Webcast of the company's investor conference.
"I like having a lot of bets in a lot of places, and we're
not going to change that," said Cote, who has been at the
company for a decade.
Cote said "we're in a great position with the portfolio we
have today, so we can be very disciplined" about new mergers or
purchases. "It's not that there's anything we have to have to
grow."