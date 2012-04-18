NEW YORK, April 17 Diversified manufacturer
Honeywell Inc said it will manufacture hardware for
in-flight internet connectivity for satellite communications
company Inmarsat PLC's next generation broadband
network.
Inmarsat's new network, called Global Xpress, is scheduled
to launch in 2013 and will provide speeds of up to 50 megabytes
per second or 100 times faster than the current offering.
Honeywell said it believes the exclusive agreement to
develop, produce and distribute the onboard hardware for Global
Xpress will represent $2.8 billion in sales of hardware,
customer service and maintenance to over the next two decades.
Inmarsat Chief Executive Rupert Pearce told Reuters in an
interview last month he saw a global market of around 5,000
planes that could be fitted with the system to allow passengers
to connect through smartphones and tablet computers.