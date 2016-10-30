By Alwyn Scott
| ORLANDO, Florida
ORLANDO, Florida Oct 30 Business jet makers
will deliver fewer planes next year, deepening a downward spiral
caused by slow global growth, political tensions and low oil
prices, according to a forecast Honeywell International Inc
released on Sunday.
The forecast anticipates a low single-digit percentage
decline in the number of jets delivered in 2017 as buyers wait
for models arriving in 2018 and 2019, Honeywell said in its 25th
annual survey of corporate flight departments.
"The downside is that there is still an awful lot of
uncertainty and political turmoil in every region, and slow-
growth economies. And you also have the uncertainty of the U.S.
elections," said Charles Park, director of market analysis for
Honeywell, an aerospace components supplier.
The survey of more than 1,500 non-fractional business jet
operators shows expectations for 650 to 675 new jet deliveries
in 2016, down from 693 in 2015. The 2015 tally was up slightly
from 692 jets in 2014, Honeywell said.
The company cut its 10-year outlook for business jet
deliveries, saying it expects plane makers to supply 8,600 new
jets valued at $255 billion through 2026, down from 9,200 jets
worth $270 billion it forecast last year.
Buyers want aircraft from the "super mid-size" class and up,
including ultra-long-range jets and business jetliners,
Honeywell said. It predicts 85 percent of new business jet
purchases over the next five years will come from these
categories. Major plane makers of these types of jets include
Bombardier Inc, Gulfstream and Dassault
.
Business jet owners are not flying significantly more,
keeping plane usage near recent lows. But there is more interest
in purchases from buyers in China, Brazil, Russia and the Middle
East, Honeywell said.
The inventory of used planes for sale - another drag on new
plane sales - has fallen to about 10 percent of the global fleet
from about 16 percent in 2009. Honeywell said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)