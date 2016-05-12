May 12 Honeywell International Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems, said it would spin off its resins and chemicals business into a standalone, publicly traded company.

The new company will be named AdvanSix Inc and will be spun off by early 2017, Honeywell said on Thursday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)