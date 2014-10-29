Oct 29 The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity
Commission has sued Honeywell International Inc to stop
the company from imposing penalties on employees who refuse to
undergo testing under its corporate wellness program.
The lawsuit is the third case since August filed by the
federal agency challenging a corporate wellness program, with
Honeywell the biggest company to be targeted. Wellness programs
that encourage healthier habits have become increasingly popular
in Corporate America, as they promise to improve productivity,
cut absenteeism and reduce medical costs.
Such programs are also encouraged under President Barack
Obama's healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Honeywell employees could be penalized up to $4,000 each,
through surcharges and lost contributions to health plans, if
they or their spouses do not comply with the biometric testing,
according to the lawsuit, filed on Monday in U.S. District Court
in Minnesota.
According to the lawsuit, employees and spouses are screened
for blood pressure, cholesterol, blood-sugar levels, waist
circumference and nicotine. Honeywell had informed employees
that testing was to occur from Oct 22-31, the lawsuit said.
The testing program violates the Americans with Disabilities
Act and Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act, according to
the lawsuit. The EEOC enforces federal labor laws having to do
with discrimination.
The agency asked for a temporary restraining order and
preliminary injunction enjoining Honeywell from seeking to
impose the penalties. A hearing is set for Monday, according to
court documents.
Honeywell employs about 51,000 people in the United States,
according to its most recent annual U.S. securities filing. Of
Honeywell employees and spouses enrolled in a health plan, 77
percent of participated in the company's wellness program last
year, up from 36 percent in 2011, the company said.
The company said in a statement that the EEOC was "woefully
out of step with the healthcare marketplace" and unfamiliar with
the details of its wellness plan. Biometric testing provides
"valuable private information to each employee about potentially
life threatening issues," the company said.
"Honeywell wants its employees to be well informed about
their health status not only because it promotes their
wellbeing, but also because we don't believe it's fair to the
employees who do work to lead healthier lifestyles to subsidize
the healthcare premiums for those who do not," the company said
in a statement.
A survey by the National Business Group on Health found that
95 percent of employers offer a health risk assessment,
biometric screening or other wellness program in 2014. About
three-quarters of employers use incentives to engage employees
in these programs, according to the organization, which seeks to
represent large employer views on health policy.
Employers have been seeking guidance from the EEOC about how
federal law applies to wellness programs, according to the
group's president, Brian Marcotte.
"This seems like a big step backward from what has been
encouraged by the ACA," Marcotte said.
