Oct 21 Honeywell International Inc said on Friday it had cut 3,017 positions across all its businesses in the third quarter, mainly related to the separation of its automation and control solutions business into two new reporting segments.

Honeywell had 129,000 employees as of Dec. 31.

The company took a charge of $202 million including severance costs of $155 million, it said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2eog8La) (Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)