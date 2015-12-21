BRUSSELS Dec 21 European Union antitrust
regulators on Monday approved Honeywell International Inc's
$5.1 billion purchase of Elster Group, the utility
consumption metering business of Britain's Melrose Industries
Plc, subject to conditions.
In July, Honeywell agreed to buy Elster, the U.S. group's
largest purchase in more than a decade.
The European Commission said the approval was subject to
Honeywell divesting its gas metering business.
Selling all its shares in a plant manufacturing gas meters
located in Germany would completely eliminate the overlap
between Honeywell's and Elster's activities, the Commission said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Julia Fioretti; editing by
Robert-Jan Bartunek)